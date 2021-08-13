Ghana U-20 striker Percious Boah has joined Tunisian giants Esperance

The 18-year-old signed a four-year deal with the former African champions

Percious Boah moves to Tunisia from GPL side Dreams FC

Black Satellites striker, Percious Boah, has sealed a mouthwatering deal to Tunisian giants, Esperance de Tunis, from Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC.

The 18-year-old signed a four-year deal after successfully passing his medical on Thursday.

Esperance confirmed the signing of the Ghanaian forward on their official twitter page, as sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Black Satellites star Percious Boah joins African giants Esperance de Tunis. SOURCE: Twitter/ @DeamsFootballC @dadaoliseh

"Percious Boah has signed a four years deal with us until 2025. Welcome," wrote the club.

Boah was a member of the Black Satellites team that won the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations as well as the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations earlier this year in Mauritania.

He was goal king at the WAFU Zone B U-20 Nations Cup, scoring three goals as the Black Satellites emerged champions.

The striker known for his freekick specialty, also scored twice as Ghana won the U-20 Cup of Nations.

He scored four goals in 25 appearances for Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League.

The Tunisia champions lost the CAF Champions League to Al Ahly and are hoping to reclaim the title with the signing of the Ghanaian. He becomes the second player joining the club this summer after the early addition of Nigerian attacker Emmanuel Anayo.

Meanwhile, Percious Boah arrives as replacement for Ghanaian striker Abdul Basit, who contract was terminated last month.

He joins a rich list of Ghanaian to have don the Blood and Gold jersey, including Harrison Afful, Seidu Salifu, Moussa Narry, Sadat Bukari and Abdul Basit.

