Meet 7 Ghanaians players who will face Messi in the French Ligue 1 this season
Ghana has a lot of players playing in the European Leagues and the number seems to be increasing by the day. One of such leagues where Ghanaians are plying their trade is the French Ligue 1.
This season up to eight Ghanaian professionals could be playing in the French league.
The French Ligue 1 is about to become attractive this season with the transfer of six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi to PSG.
Messi completed his move to PSG earlier this week on Tuesday, August 11, after leaving Barcelona on a free transfer and will now be playing in the Ligue 1 for at least the next two years.
As such, he will face the Ghanaian players who will also be playing in the league this season. YEN.com.gh brings you seven Ghanaians who will come against the Argentine:
Kamaldeen Sulemana
The 19- year old winger moved to Stade Rennes this summer and hit the ground running in his first game in the league with a goal.
Alexander Djiku
The 27-year old defender was born in France and plays for RC Strasbourg. He has made two appearances for the Ghana Black Stars.
Majeed Waris
The striker is also on the books of RC Strasbourg after joining last summer. The 29-year old has some experience in the Ligue 1 after spending three years with Lorient and a loan spell with Nantes also.
Gideon Mensah
Mensah is a defender who is on loan with FC Girondins Bordeaux from Reb Bull Salzburg. The 23-year old left-back joined this summer and will be hoping to stake a claim in the first team.
Salis Abdul Samed
The 21-year old midfielder plays with Clermont Foot. He was on a two-year loan deal from JMG Academy and helped the French club to gain promotion to the top flight.
Alidu Seidu
The Ghanaian defender also plies his trade with Clermont Foot. The 21-year-old right back played 17 times for Clermont as they earned promotion to Ligue 1.
Osman Bukari
The 22-year old winger just completed his move to the French Ligue 1. He joins FC Nantes on a year-long loan deal.
