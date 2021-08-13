YEN.com.gh brings you seven Ghanaian players who play in the French Ligue 1

The players will come against Argentina's Lionel Messi

Messi completed his free transfer to PSG earlier this week

Ghana has a lot of players playing in the European Leagues and the number seems to be increasing by the day. One of such leagues where Ghanaians are plying their trade is the French Ligue 1.

This season up to eight Ghanaian professionals could be playing in the French league.

The French Ligue 1 is about to become attractive this season with the transfer of six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi to PSG.

Meet the 7 Ghanaians that will face Lionel Messi in the French Ligue 1 this season. Source:Twitter/footypics

Messi completed his move to PSG earlier this week on Tuesday, August 11, after leaving Barcelona on a free transfer and will now be playing in the Ligue 1 for at least the next two years.

As such, he will face the Ghanaian players who will also be playing in the league this season. YEN.com.gh brings you seven Ghanaians who will come against the Argentine:

Kamaldeen Sulemana

The 19- year old winger moved to Stade Rennes this summer and hit the ground running in his first game in the league with a goal.

Kamaldeen being unveiled by Rennes. Source:Twitter/kamaldeenho10

Alexander Djiku

The 27-year old defender was born in France and plays for RC Strasbourg. He has made two appearances for the Ghana Black Stars.

Alexander Djiku. Source:Twitter/footypics

Majeed Waris

The striker is also on the books of RC Strasbourg after joining last summer. The 29-year old has some experience in the Ligue 1 after spending three years with Lorient and a loan spell with Nantes also.

Majid Warris. Source:Twitter/warrisgh10

Gideon Mensah

Mensah is a defender who is on loan with FC Girondins Bordeaux from Reb Bull Salzburg. The 23-year old left-back joined this summer and will be hoping to stake a claim in the first team.

Gideon Mensah. Source:Twitter/footypics

Salis Abdul Samed

The 21-year old midfielder plays with Clermont Foot. He was on a two-year loan deal from JMG Academy and helped the French club to gain promotion to the top flight.

Salis Abdul Salis. Source:Twitter/footypics

Alidu Seidu

The Ghanaian defender also plies his trade with Clermont Foot. The 21-year-old right back played 17 times for Clermont as they earned promotion to Ligue 1.

Alidu Seidu. Source:Twitter/footypics

Osman Bukari

The 22-year old winger just completed his move to the French Ligue 1. He joins FC Nantes on a year-long loan deal.

Osman Bukari with FC Nantes. Source:Twitter/fcnantes

