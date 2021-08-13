Coach C.K Akonnor has named 30 players for the World Cup qualifiers next month

The team will be pruned to 25 players before the Ethiopia and South Africa matches

Ghana begins her quest for another World Cup appearance next month

Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has named a strong 30-man squad for next month's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

The Black Stars will face Ethiopia on Friday, September 3, 2021 in Cape Coast before a trip to Johannesburg to play South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021.

In a list sighted by YEN.com.gh, posted by the Ghana Football Association, the squad is led by captain Andre Ayew.

The list includes debutants goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen of KAS Eupen in Belgium and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh of Hearts of Oak.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori of Orlando Pirates and Richard Attah of Hearts of Oak are all making a return to the squad.

Meanwhile familiar faces, Jordan Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku and Kudus Mohammed are all in the team.

Although Kudus Mohammed and Thomas Partey are nursing injuries, it is expected that they will be fit for the games next month.

Ghana missed out on the FIFA World Cup in 2018, after losing to Egypt in the final round of qualifiers.

The team is poised on making a return to the global stage, having drawn a plan which includes playing some high profile friendlies and making sure the team is well catered for.

The four times African champions first qualified for the World Cup in 2006, and impressed in their debut tournament, reach the round of 16 in Germany, only to be kicked out by Brazil.

Four years later in South Africa, Ghana held the forth for Africa by reaching the quarter finals, only to be denied a place in the last four by a Luis Suarez handball and the lottery of spot kicks.

It went from good to bad in 2014, after the team exited the group stages in dramatic circumstances, when players refused to train over unpaid bonuses.

