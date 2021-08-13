Celebrate Samuel Takyi - 100m runner Benjamin Azamati campaigns

100m runner Benjamin Azamati wants bronze medalist Samuel Takyi celebrated

The 20-year-old boxer won Ghana's only medal from the Tokyo Olympic Games

He ended Ghana's 29-year wait for a medal at the Olympic Games

Ghanaian sprinter and Olympian, Benjamin Azamati, is calling on the country to celebrate bronze medalist from the just ended Olympic Games, Samuel Takyi.

The featherweight fighter ended Ghana's 29-year wait for a medal at the global showpiece, and was Africa's representative at the closing ceremony.

In a post on Twitter, by the 100m national record holder, Azamati stated a hashtag to celebrate the boxer, calling on Ghanaians to join in acknowledging his achievement.

"Ring Warrior!! Celebrate Takyi," he wrote.

Athletes from other countries have been acknowledged with magnanimous prizes, including cars and 1000's of dollars following their feat at the Olympic Games.

Joshua Cheptegei, Peruth Chemutai and Jacob Kiplimo were surprised with cars and cash prizes, for winning medals for Uganda.

However, Ghanaian athletes are only receiving per diems from the competition, although they impressed at the event.

And one athlete, who many feel should deserve a reward is Samuel Takyi following his exploits in Tokyo.

"It's possible to not just grow but to make an impact. To every child out there, this is a message not for us alone but to our parents as well, that we have the right to dream and you as a parent have the responsibility to help us achieve it," wrote Takyi in a pinned tweet after his success.

Benjamin Azamati set a national record early this year, before going on to clock 10.13 seconds in the 100m race at the Olympics.

Together with the 4X100m relay team, they set a new national record of 38.08s, reaching the final at the competition.

Ghanaians, have joined the campaign, with many quizzing why Takyi is not celebrated.

"Can brands like KFC,MTN,Vodafone,Coca Cola and others show similar love to Samuel Takyi,Ghana’s only Olympic medal in the past 29 years? Can we show similar love like that shown to Oswald the our -day gentleman?," wrote a twitter use, Mensa Junior.

Sports journalist, Owuraku Ampofo of Joy FM wrote, "Samuel Takyi brought Ghanaians joy at #Tokyo2020 and deserves to be celebrated."

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian athletes, Benjamin Azamati and Joseph Paul Amoah, were given a heroes welcome after arriving at their US-base in Texas, by the local community.

Although, the pair did not win a medal at the just ended Olympic Games, they managed to win Ghanaian hearts with their outstanding performance.

In photos posted on Facebook by US-based athlete, Desmond Aryee, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the duo were met at the airport by the Ghanaian community in Texas.

