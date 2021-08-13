Chelsea, Man City stars dominate Champions League nominees for positional awards

Chelsea and Man City players will have at least one winner in the forthcoming positional Champions League awards

It was an all English affair as both Premier League clubs made it through to last season's final where the Blues won by 1-0

However, no players from both clubs were selected to win an accolade in the best striker's category

Chelsea and Manchester City players have been selected to win an accolade for positional Champions League awards in the various departments of the team, UEFA, Punch.

Five Blues players made the cut, as well as three City stars, were all shortlisted in the best goalkeeper, defender and midfielder categories.

Edouardo Mendy will have to compete with Ederson and Real Madrid's consistent shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois.

In the defence section, PFA's best player of last season Ruben Dias will be contending with Chelsea's duo of Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger.

The best midfielder will be a hard one to put as Kevin De Bruyne, Jorgiunho and N'Golo Kante will all be battling for the accolade.

No player from a Premier League club was nominated n the best striker's category as Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski were listed.

Here are all the categories and players nominated

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Ederson (Manchester City), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Defenders: César Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Jorginho (Chelsea), N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

Forwards: Erling Haaland (Dortmund), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern), Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

