Jojo's Bizzare Adventure Stone Ocean release date, how to watch, latest

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has become a cult classic and an icon of modern anime. It has also become a considerable part of the internet pop culture in the 21st century. But when is the release date of Stone Ocean?

Jojo's Bizzare Adventure cast. Photo: @stne.ocean

Source: Instagram

During a live streaming event on 4th April 2021, it was revealed that the Stone Ocean anime adaptation was under production. The season will primarily focus on Jolyne Cujoh, who is in jail after being framed for manslaughter. She is the daughter of Jotaro Kugo and the great-granddaughter of Joseph.

Stone Ocean anime release date

Will Jojo Part 6 be animated? Yes, it will. Jojo's Bizzare Adventure Stone Ocean will be animated and released in December 2021. Has Jojo Part 6 been confirmed? Yes, it has been confirmed, but the specific date has not been revealed yet.

This was announced as part of the Warner Bros Stone Ocean streaming event, which took place on 8th August 2021. Jojo Stone Ocean anime would start airing in Japan from January 2022 during the Winter Slate.

Stone Ocean anime plot

Jolyne Cujoh sits in a jail cell like her father once did. However, this situation is not out of her will. She has been framed for a crime she didn't commit and manipulated into serving a longer sentence. Jolyne is ready to resign to a dire fate as a prisoner of Green Dolphin Street Jail.

While sitting in prison, she feels like all hope is lost until all her latent abilities are awakened by a gift from Joutarou. This manifests in her Stand, Stone Free belief. With this amazing realization, she set to find an escape plan from the stone ocean holding her captive.

Unfortunately, she comes to the realization that incarceration is just a tiny part of the entire escape plan. The main aim is the family and the consequences to befall her are far-reaching. In addition, the mastermind is also held captive in the same prison.

She finds some allies to help her on her mission. Jolyne sets a course to stop their plot, clear her name, and take back her life.

How and where to watch

Since you all know Stone Ocean anime release date 2021, where can one watch it? Stone Ocean will be streaming globally via Netflix. The entire season of Jojo Stone Ocean anime will be released on the same day.

However, the number of episodes in this season has not been announced yet. In addition, there is no confirmation whether other streaming sites such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, Amazon or Hulu will be in a position to broadcast it.

In addition, it is common knowledge that shows rarely release on any other platforms when they are solely available on Netflix at launch. Therefore, chances are, this will be the case for Stone Ocean. However, if it is airing weekly episodes in Japan from January 2022, the show may simulcast on sites such as Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Latest updates on the cast

Stone Ocean voice are some of the most outstanding personalities in the entertainment industry. Here are some of the :

Ai Fairouz - Jolyne Cujoh

Mutsumi Tamura - Ermes Costello

Yuichiro Umehara - Weather Report

Atsumi Tanezaki - Emporio Alnino

Mariya Ise - Foo Fighters

Daisuke Namikawa - Narciso Anasui

Daisuke Ono - Jotaro Kujo

Why is Stone Ocean hated? Stone Ocean is hated because Enrico Pucci emerges as the winner, unlike other shows where the main villain is somehow defeated. The villain manages to reset the universe, thus killing Jolyne, Ermes, Anasui, Weather, and Jotaro.

A few details about Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean are out and worth a mention. The show will be out in December 2021. You can catch the trailer on YouTube to have a glimpse of how it unravels.

