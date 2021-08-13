Brother Sammy has always said his wife and kid live in the USA

It seems the wife is in town now and he was at the airport to welcome them home

The gospel musician is seen kissing the wife passionately at the airport

Ghanaian gospel singer, Brother Sammy, has for the first time, flaunted his USA-based wife and daughter on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Brother Sammy is seen happily hugging his wife and kissing him right at the airport.

He could not keep calm as their little daughter stood and was just watching them.

The girl is seen pulling her mother from the grip of Brother Sammy but she is unable to do so.

