Ghanaians showed up in their numbers to welcome Olympic hero Samuel Takyi

Ghana's only medal winner arrived in the country on Friday, August 13

Also present at the airport was the 20-year old's mother

Ghanaians showed up in their numbers at the Kotoka International Airport as they welcomed Olympic hero Samuel Takyi at the just ended Olympics.

Ghana's only medal winner arrived in the country after a fruitful campaign at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Friday, August 13 to a heroes welcome.

In videos posted on twitter by the Ghana Olympic Committee and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the bronze medalist was welcomed into the country by a massive crowd.

Ghanaians throng airport for the arrival of Olympic hero Samuel Takyi. Source:Twitter/ghanaolympic

Source: Twitter

Also present at the airport was the 20-year old's mother and family members who were happy to welcome the son back home.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Takyi ended Ghana's 29-year wait for a medal at the Olympics after he fought his way to the semi-final of the Men's Featherweight event.

Takyi has now joined an elite group of Ghanaian boxing medal winners at the Olympics following in the footsteps of boxing greats Clement Quartey, a light welterweight who won silver in Rome 1960, Eddie Blay a bronze light welterweight medallist from Tokyo 1964 and Prince Amartey who made history in Munch 1972.

Watch the videos below:

First batch of arrivals

Some members of Ghana's athletics team and officials, have arrived in the country and were warmly received at the Kotoko International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The team led by National Sports Authority chairman, Dr. Peter Twumasi, arrived home after two weeks of fierce competition in Tokyo.

In a video posted on Twitter, by the Ghana Olympic team, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the team was met by journalists and a group of fans.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian athletes, Benjamin Azamati and Joseph Paul Amoah, were given a heroes welcome after arriving at their US-base in Texas, by the local community.

Although, the pair did not win a medal at the just ended Olympic Games, they managed to win Ghanaian hearts with their outstanding performance.

In photos posted on Facebook by US-based athlete, Desmond Aryee, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the duo were met at the airport by the Ghanaian community in Texas.

Source: Yen Newspaper