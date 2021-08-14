Hearts of Oak paid a courtesy call on Chief Imam Sheik Nuhu Sharabutu

The Ghana Premier League champions presented the GPL and FA Cup titles to the Imam

The Phobians are preparing for CAF champions League

Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak, presented the Premier League and MTN FA Cup titles won this season to the national chief Imam, Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu on Friday.

The double winning team paid a courtesy call on the clergyman after a successful season as preparations begin for the upcoming CAF Champions League.

In photos posted on Twitter by the club, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Hearts of Oak met the Chief Imam as he showered blessings on the team ahead of their future engagements.

Hearts of Oak present GPL and FA Cup trophies to Chief Imam. SOURCE: Twitter/ @HeartsOfOakGH

Source: Twitter

The team led by physical trainer Victor Tandoh and Public Relations Officer, Kwame Opare Addo, interacted with the Chief Imam explaining to him their upcoming competition.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Hearts of Oak were crowned Champions of the Ghana Premier League after finishing the season top of the table.

They then beat Ashantigold on penalties to win the MTN FA Cup last week to complete the double for the first time in 22 years.

The Phobians will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League in the upcoming season. Hearts have drawn Guinean club, Club Industriel de Kamsar, in the preliminary stages of the competition.

The 2000 CAF Champions League winner are making a return to the continental stage for the first time in over a decade.

Hearts of Oak last won a continental title in 2004, when they beat Asante Kotoko to the CAF Confederation Cup trophy in Kumasi.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, has finally married his long time girlfriend Felicia Apimpanta in a traditional ceremony in Kumasi.

The church wedding will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Pentecost International Worship Centre in Asokwa.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, on GHANASoccernet, the 35-year-old is happily married to his fiancée.

Source: Yen