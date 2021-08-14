Three new players have been invited to the latest Black Stars squad

Coach CK Akonnor named a thirty-man squad for September's World Cup qualifiers

Ghana will face Ethiopia and South Africa in Group G of the qualifies.

In the build up to Ghana’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa, three uncapped players have been introduced as part of the provisional 30-man squad.

KAS Eupen goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Sturm Graz forward Kelvin Yeboah and Hearts of Oak attacker Afriyie Barnieh have all been named in the squad by coach Charles Akonnor for the two matches next month.

It's the first time the three players have been handed the chance to represent the country at the international stage following remarkable displays at their respective clubs throughout the season.

Meet the three new players called up to the Black Stars for the first time. Source:Twitter/footypics

Source: Twitter

YEN.com.gh highlights the three new players who will be fighting for a place in the team which will be pruned down to 25.

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen

Nurudeen is a former Ghana U-20 Goalkeeper. He currently plays for Eupen in the Belgian Pro League. The goalkeeper has featured in the side's Belgian Pro-League in their opening three matches and was in post as the side defeated KV Mechelen 3-1 last weekend.

The 22 year old has been with the club for 4 years, and has been in goal for the first team over the last year.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Barnieh has had a glorious year for league champions Hearts of Oak after helping the team to a domestic treble. He also captained the national U-20 side, the Black Satellites to the Afcon 2021 title. The 20-year old also emerged as the top scorer in the 2020/2021 MTN FA Cup.

Kelvin Yeboah

Austria-based Kelvin Yeboah has been rewarded with a call-up after an impressive run of form for Sturm Graz. The 21-year old has scored three goals in four matches so far in the new Austrian season. He is the nephew of former Black Stars striker, Tony Yeboah.

Ghana will open their Group G campaign with a home game against Ethiopia on Friday, September 3 in Cape Coast, before traveling to play South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021 in Johannesburg.

