Ghana coach C.K Akonnor backs captain Andre Ayew's move to Qatar

Black Stars coach C.K AKonnor has backed Andre Ayew's move to Qatar

The Black Stars captain move to Al Sadd in the summer transfer window

Andre Ayew is preparing for the upcoming Qatari Stars League with Al Sadd in Barcelona

Coach of the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars, Charles Kwablan Akonnor says he believes in his captain's judgement, after leaving Europe to move to Asia.

The 31-year-old left Swansea City in the summer transfer window to join Al Sadd on a two year deal, with an option of a further season, leaving fans of the Black Stars divided over his move.

However, at the announcement of the 30-man squad for next month's FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the gaffer backed Ayew's move.

“Andre Ayew, the Black Stars captain who just moved to the Arab world. I believe in his judgment, I believe his father knows what is right and I trust them. It is an important move he has made and there is no doubt about that," said C.K Akonnor in Accra.

Andre Ayew is currently with the Al Sadd team in Barcelona preparing for the start of the Qatari Stars League in September 2021.

The former Marseille has been impressive under the supervision of former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez.

He scored in the pre-season friendly against Spanish lower tier side Figueres as the Qatari champions won 5-2 in their camp at Olot.

Despite his prolific goal scoring form, many Black Stars fans do not support his move to the Asian country, as they believe he still has some top level football in him.

Last season, Andre Ayew scored 17 goals for Swansea City as they chased promotion to the English topflight, but disappointingly lost in the promotion play-offs finals.

He netted 16 goals the season before for the Welsh outfit.

Ayew previously played for Marseille, Swansea City, West Ham and Fenerbache before moving to the Gulf.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has named a strong 30-man squad for next month's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

The Black Stars will face Ethiopia on Friday, September 3, 2021 in Cape Coast before a trip to Johannesburg to play South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021.

In a list sighted by YEN.com.gh, posted by the Ghana Football Association, the squad is led by captain Andre Ayew.

