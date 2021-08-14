The Accra Hearts of Oak coach has won double for the team

He joined the Phobians after resigning from Medeama SC

Samuel Boadu has tied the knot with his fiancée Felicia Amprimpanta.

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, has become the first Ghanaian coach to have a live telecast wedding on national television, Ghanaweb has reported.

After winning the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup for Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu has exchanged vows with his fiancee, Felicia Amprimpanta, in a white wedding at Kumasi on Saturday, August 14.

The white wedding follows a traditional marriage between the couple held on Friday, August 13. Besides the attention coach Boadu received on radio and social media, the live telecast of his wedding on GTV Sports makes him the first Ghanaian coach to receive the gesture.

Photos and videos from the nuptials have hit the internet. See below:

