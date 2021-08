Thomas Tuchel will be looking to inspire Chelsea to Premier League victory this season after recently helping them win the Champions League

The Blues kicked off their campaign on the right footing when they demolished Crystal Palace 3-0 in their curtain-raiser

Goals from Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic and Trevoh helped the west Londoners secure all the three points away from home

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has admitted Chelsea are Premier League title favourites following their 3-0 comfortable win over the Eagles at Selhurst Park.

The Blues appeared to break no sweat as they took on their London rivals on Saturday, August 14, strolling to victory to kick off their season on a positive note.

Marcos Alonso bagged the visitors' opener in the 27th minute before Christian Pulisic doubling the advantage five minutes before the break.

Chelsea appeared to break no sweat as they eased past rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Photo: Getty Images.

Trevoh Chalobah put the game beyond the hosts in the 58th minute as Thomas Tuchel carted home all the three points.

And having seen his side comprehensively beaten, Vieira, an Arsenal legend has conceded the Blues are outright favourites to win the league this season.

"It was a very tough start but obviously, we have to play them," the newly-appointed Palace boss said as cited by Metro UK.

"Obviously Chelsea, with the squad that they have, the money they have spent, they will be there fighting for the title. I think Chelsea will be in the top 3 teams who can win the Premier League," he added.

Chelsea win Super Cup

Vieira's concession came only days after the west Londoners won their first title of the new season when they stunned Villarreal in post-match penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup.

YEN.com.gh reported Chelsea vs Villarreal UEFA Super Cup final had to be decided via the shootouts after the tie ended 1-1 after regulation time.

Hakim Ziyech scored the Blues' opener in the 27th minute before Gerard Moreno restored parity for the La Liga side in the second half.

Despite Kai Havertz missing his spot-kick in the shoot-outs, Chelsea still emerged victors after Villarreal's Raul Albiol missed his side's most decisive penalty.

