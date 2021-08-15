Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has revealed his Premier League debut was a proud moment for him

Rak-Sakyi was introduced as a substitute for Crystal Palace against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Crystal Palace lost the game 3-0 to the European champions

Ghanaian prospect Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has revealed his Premier League debut for English side Crystal Palace on Saturday, August 14 was a proud moment for him.

Rak-Sakyi was introduced as a substitute in a 15-minute cameo in the season opener for Palace against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Palace lost the game 3-0 to the European champions, however, the 18-year old got valuable playing time on the pitch.

Ghana prospect Rak-Sakyi proud of Premier League debut despite defeat to Chelsea. Source:Twitter/cpfc

Source: Twitter

Despite the loss, Rak-Sakyi told Palace TV he was grateful to the coaches for giving him the opportunity to represent the Eagles.

“It was a proud moment for me and my family. It was a great opportunity for me; I thank the coaches for helping me to get to this point and I thank the gaffer for trusting me and giving me [the] opportunity to play. Hopefully more to come.

On his performance on the day, Rak-Sakyi was content with his production and claims he did not allow the moment to faze him.

“I felt it went quite well. I just tried to stay calm, keep the ball and play simple.”

Palace coach Patrick Viera who said giving opportunity to young players is part of the DNA of the football club was pleased with Rak-Sakyi's output.

“He’s a kid who spent pre-season with us and I was really pleased with what he’s been doing on the field. He’s a really lovely kid and when he came on at 3-0 I just wanted him to get on the ball.

Rak-Sakyi who was on books of Chelsea till his release in 2019, was grateful to his family who have been a strong support system.

“It’s just crazy when I think about it because leaving Chelsea at such a young age, you’re just so down, you don’t know if football’s going to work out."

"Just for my family and all my coaches helping me and supporting me to get to this point I am grateful for all of them.”

