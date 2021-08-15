You season 3: release date, characters, what to expect from the storyline

You season 3 is nearly out, and fans are excited about the news. The third instalment of the American psychological thriller television series is set to offer lots of new content. You Netflix is based on Caroline Kepnes' novels and stars Penn Badgley as the obsessive Joe Goldberg. It premiered on Lifetime in the United States and has now become a Netflix smash success.

Kristen Baldwin, Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail, Shay Mitchell, and Caroline Kepnes attend Screening Of Lifetime's "You" Series Premiere on September 5, 2018, in New York City. Photo: Eugene Gologursky

Source: Getty Images

Season 3 of You concluded filming in April 2021, and Netflix has announced that the dark, twisting drama will return in the latter three months of this year. So who are the cast of the new season?

Is there a You season 3?

Yes. You was renewed for a 10-episode third season by Netflix on January 14, 2020, almost three weeks after the second season premiered. During an Entertainment Tonight interview before the formal announcement, lead actor Penn Badgley inadvertently revealed that there would be a third season.

While we don't have a firm release date for You season 3 yet, there's already much to speak about it. From how Season 2 concluded, to which new cast members will appear in the new season.

What happened in You TV show

When You returned for its second season, Joe Goldberg had relocated to Los Angeles, his idea of hell. His name is now Will, and he has a job at a vegan grocery store/book cafe, where he meets his journalist neighbour and her feisty little sister. At the end of the new season of You, Joe ultimately realizes his sins and locks himself in a glass cage until Love intervenes with her twisted methods.

Since Joe's new love interest is his upper-class neighbour, the new season's plot is very different from what we've seen before. Another possible explanation for Love's rise to series regular is that the episode will centre on her pregnancy and changes Joe's feelings towards her.

As for Love, she's learned that she can be unpredictable and deceptive, so she's not so naive as to think that Joe will toss her aside and begin a new relationship with someone else.

You season 3 release date

When will You season 3 premiere? The release date is expected to be in the final quarter of 2021. The reason why directors delayed the program was due to the COVID-19 pandemic that delayed the show. Where will the show premier? The show will debut on popular streaming service Netflix.

Who are the You cast members?

The cast of the new thriller show will include some new names and some from the previous show. Netflix has just revealed the entire new cast for season three of You, having added a vast 15 fresh faces to the show. Here is the main cast of You season 3 below:

1. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg

Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020, in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

The American actor plays the role of Joe Goldberg, a serial killer and stalker. Penn Badgley was born on November 1, 1986, and is 34 years as of 2021. Some of his roles include appearing in the thriller The Stepfather and Gossip Girl.

2. Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn

Victoria Pedretti visits SiriusXM Studios on January 06, 2020, in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Victoria Pedretti plays Love Quinn, an aspiring chef who gets pregnant with Joe's child. Victoria was born on March 23, 1995, in Pennsylvania and is 26 years old. She has starred in the films The Haunting and Shirley.

3. Shalita Grant as Sherry

Shalita Grant attends the Build Series to discuss her role in 'NCIS: New Orleans' at Build Studio on August 8, 2017, in New York City. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik

Source: Getty Images

Shalita Grant plays Sherry, a locally famous mom influencer with a large social media following. Shalita was born on August 28, 1988, in Petersburg, Virginia, U.S.A. She is renowned for her roles in NCIS: New Orleans and HBO Max's Search Party.

4. Travis Van Winkle as Cary

Actor Travis Van Winkle visits Build Brunch to discuss 'The Last Ship' at Build Studio on September 13, 2018, in New York City. Photo: Desiree Navarro

Source: Getty Images

Travis Van Winkle plays Cary, a wealthy self-proclaimed founder who runs his own supplement company. The American actor was born on November 4, 1982, in Victorville, California. The 38-year-old is known for his roles in Transformers and Friday the 13th.

5. Saffron Burrows as Dottie Quinn

Saffron Burrows attends the premiere of the HBO documentary film "Jane Fonda In Five Acts " at Hammer Museum on September 13, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

Saffron Burrows plays Dottie Quinn, Love's grieving mother. Saffron is a British actress born on October 22, 1972. She is renowned for her roles in Deep Blue Sea, Enigma, Troy and The Bank Job.

6. Tati Gabrielle as Marienne

Tati Gabrielle attends Marvel Studios "Captain Marvel" Premiere on March 04, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Tati Gabrielle plays Marienne, a no-nonsense librarian who struggles with personal problems. Tati is an American actress born on January 25, 1996. The 25-year-old actress is renowned for her role in the TV series The 100.

7. Dylan Arnold as Theo

US actor Dylan Arnold arrives for the premiere of "After" at The Grove on April 8, 2019, in Los Angeles. Photo: Chris Delmas / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Dylan Arnold plays Theo, a drug-addicted college student who has a strained relationship with his stepfather. Dylan was born on February 11, 1994, in Seattle, Washington, U.S and is 38 years old as of 2021.

Did You season 3 get cancelled?

No. The show wasn't cancelled but faced a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. Filming for the third season started on November 2, 2020, and was supposed to wrap up in April 2021. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, producers halted production of the third season for two weeks on December 31, 2020.

The filming of You season 3 began in February and concluded in April 2021. The delayed filming led to speculation that the show had been cancelled. Be sure to watch the show on Netflix for an electrifying performance from your favourite cast.

Yen.com.gh published an article about the cast and characters of Forkboyz. Young culture is the focus of Forkboyz, a web series that explores youth culture. Laughter and tenderness amongst peers are abundant. The show focuses on a group of young men who live in the same house and share their experiences.

The cast of Forkboyz is well-known not only in Ghana but throughout the world. The show's engaging plot has led to a vast following, locally and internationally. Find out each cast member and the roles they play in the reverting series.

Source: Yen.com.gh