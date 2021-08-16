Black Queens midfielder Wasila Diwura-Soale successfully bagged a degree from LSU

The 24-year-old completed her Bachelors Degree in interdisciplinary studies from LSU

Diwura-Soale is a key member of the Louisiana State University female soccer team

Ghanaian female footballer and a member of the Black Queens, Wasila Diwura-Soale, has successfully completed her bachelors degree in interdisciplinary studies from the Louisiana State University in the United States.

The 24-year-old was able to merge football with education while playing for the Louisiana State University female soccer team.

In a post on the official website of LSU, the former Black Princesses player graduated last Friday, after a successful programme.

"Wasila Diwura-Soale and Hannah Cuneo of LSU soccer graduated on Friday morning. Diwura-Soale graduated with a degree in interdisciplinary studies, and Cuneo earned her degree in kinesiology," wrote lsusports.net.

"Diwura-Soale starred in all 19 matches for LSU during the 2020-21 season earning starts in 17 of those matches. She registered the first assist of her LSU career on November 6, 2020 in a road match at No. 8 Texas A&M.

"She totaled four assists last season to lead the Tigers in the category, and she strung together a string of three straight games in which she registered an assist in the spring against Southern Alabama, Southern, and Dallas Baptist. Diwura-Soale will play this fall for the Tigers."

Wasila Diwura-Soale started her footballing career in Ghana before moving to the United States in 2016.

She represented Ghana at the U-17 Women's World Cup in 2012, but it was at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup that she shot to prominence.

After the world cup she went to the United States to play for Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.

However, she was convince by her coach at that time Alicia Wilson to pursue a degree two years later, although she had wanted to play professionally.

Taking her coaches advise has paid off as she now boast of a bachelors degree while she also enjoys her career in football.

