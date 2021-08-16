Asamoah Gyan has touched down in Yaounde for the 2021 AFCON draw

The Ghanaian legend has been invited by CAF for the draw to be held on Tuesday

Ghana will find out their opponents for the group stages of the competition tomorrow

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan, has arrived in the Cameroonian capital of Yaoundé, ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw.

Ghana's all time leading scorer has been invited as one of the legends to grace the occasion.

In a photo posted on Twitter by BBC journalist Mimi Fawaz and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the prolific forward is joined by Didier Zakora of Ivory Coast, as the stars start to arrive for the event.

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan arrives in Cameroon ahead of AFCON 2021 draw. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial @MimosaFawaz

Source: Twitter

Asamoah Gyan played at the last Nations Cup in Egypt, where he made two appearances as Ghana reached the round of 16.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It is not certain he will be included in the team for the competition in Cameroon next year, because he has not played for the team since Ghana's exit in Egypt.

However, Gyan holds an enviable record from the Africa Cup of Nations as one of the three players to have scored in six consecutive appearances. He joins Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o and Zambian Kalusha Bwalya.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will find out their opponents for the group stages of the Nations Cup in the draw to be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

"The draw for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 will be held at Yaounde Conference Centre on the 17th of August 2021, and will see the 24 participating teams divided into six groups of four teams each," a statement explaining the procedure was posted on CAF's website.

"The 24 qualified teams will be allocated to four pots of six teams each, based on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, to be released on 12 August 2021 (the last ranking to be released before the date of the draw).

"Based on this ranking, the top four teams will be allocated to Pot 1 along with the hosts, Cameroon and title holders Algeria. The remaining 18 teams will be allocated to the three remaining pots (Pots 2, 3 and 4) according to their ranking in descending order.

"The four pots representing the teams will be labelled pots 1 to 4. The six pots representing the groups will be labelled groups A to F."

Ghana will be chasing her fifth AFCON title in Cameroon next year.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, in the build up to Ghana’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa, three uncapped players have been introduced as part of the provisional 30-man squad.

KAS Eupen goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Sturm Graz forward Kelvin Yeboah and Hearts of Oak attacker Afriyie Barnieh have all been named in the squad by coach Charles Akonnor for the two matches next month.

It's the first time the three players have been handed the chance to represent the country at the international stage following remarkable displays at their respective clubs throughout the season.

Source: Yen