New Black Stars goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen wins Man of the Match in Belgium

Goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen was voted Man of the Match in KAS Eupen's win over Sint Truiden

The former Black Satellites goalkeeper had 78% of votes to win the award

He earned his first national team call up last week

Goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, responded to his first Black Stars invite, with a man of the match performance to help his club in Belgium to victory on Saturday.

The KAS Eupen shot stopper earned 78.57 percent of votes to be adjudged the best player on the day, as his club defeated Sint Truiden 2-1 on match day four of the league.

In a post on Twitter by the Pro League, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian goalkeeper was confirmed man of the match.

"Abdul Nurudeen was voted the Jupiler Man of the Match by the Belgian football fan! Congratulations Abdul Nurudeen," wrote the Pro League.

Nurudeen was invited to the Black Stars team for the first time on Friday, August 13, 2021, in a squad announced by coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor.

The 22-year-old has been outstanding for KAS Europe this season, winning his second man of the match award on Saturday.

In the game against Sint Truiden, the young gloves-man was first called to action after just 30 seconds, stopping his opponents from breaking the deadlock.

He went on to produce another save before KAS Eupen scored in the 21st minute through Boris Lambert.

The visitors pulled parity in the 65th minute through Nelson Balongo.

Sint Truiden had many opportunities to take the lead but the Ghana international kept denying them and with 15 minutes left KAS Eupen grabbed the winner.

Jonathan Heris netted to stretch KAS Eupen's unbeaten start to the season.

Abdul Manfa Nurudeen has conceded only five goals as KAS Eupen sit fourth on the table after four games.

