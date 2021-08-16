Alhaji Jawula has disclosed how football clubs in Ghana practice juju

He also revealed that his father used to consult spiritually for Hearts of Oak

Alhaji Jawula was the chairman for the Ghana Football Association from 1997 to 2001

Former Ghana Football Association chairman, Lepowura MND Jawula has disclosed how football clubs in Ghana practice juju.

He revealed this in an interview on the show Footprints with Citi TV's Samuel Atta-Mensah which was sighted by YEN.com.gh.

It has been an old age debate as to whether clubs use juju to boost their performances on the pitch and help them to win games.

Former GFA chairman MND Jawula claims “All the clubs in Ghana practice juju". Source:Twitter/footypics

Alhaji Jawula has given his insight into the issue stating that clubs and players believe in the superstitious act and that it is not limited to only Ghanaians.

“All the clubs in Ghana practice juju. Let me be quick to add that even Brazilians and South Americans believe in that.”

“I remember I took RTU to Korea in 1986 to play a game against Uruguay and the players spent the whole night praying under candles, reciting incantations and at the end of the game, they won 2-1. Maybe it is psychological, but the players believe it works, so that is what it is”.

The former GFA chairman also revealed that his father used to consult spiritually for Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak.

“My father came from Gonja, and he was then living in Accra and was then a mallam. He was working officially with Accra Hearts of Oak. My father was responsible for the club’s spiritual work (juju) at that time, and I am sure till now the club still believes in juju.”

Alhaji Jawula was the chairman of the U-17 team, the Black Starlets in 1995 before becoming the chairman for the Ghana Football Association from 1997 to 2001. He was also part of the administration team of Real Tamale United.

Watch the video here:

Source: Yen