A young man by the name of Daniel Ekow Dampson has been spotted in Koforidua as the tallest boy in the town

Daniel is a student of Koforidua Technica Institute and he is reported to also be the youngest tallest boy in Ghana at the age of 19

Ekow revealed that he has a tall mother and uncle and he likely inherited his genes from them

Daniel Ekow Dampson is reported to be the current tallest guy in Koforidua who doubles as the youngest tallest boy in the whole of Ghana.

In an interview on Kofi TV, Daniel revealed he is 19 years old and a student of Koforidua Technical Institute.

The young man stated that he has a tall mother and an uncle and it is likely he inherited his genes from them.

Daniel's aunt whose name was not revealed, upon being interviewed mentioned that, neither of the boy's parents is that tall and his height is a mystery to the family members themselves.

According to a publication by healthychildren.org, children may be abnormally tall for their age due to rapid development of puberty or from excess production of the growth hormone by the pituitary gland.

These and other more rare conditions can stimulate growth, particularly of the jaw and the long bones of the arms and legs. Most of these conditions can be treated, healthychildren.org reported

Ekow said being very tall does not bother him in any way and he is actually very happy about it.

My mates in school tease me a lot and some always want pictures with me, Daniel stated.

In class, he sits at the back and always has to bend when entering his classroom, he added.

Daniel is a basketball player in school.

His exact height was not revealed during the interview.

YEN.com.gh also reported that, photos of a young gentleman named Charles Sogli in Ghana have surfaced online and it is said that his height is 7 foot 6 inches which makes him taller than some of the tallest basketball players.

A photo of him in comparison to a man named Yaw Pare has shown the extent of the boy's extraordinary height given that Yaw himself is very tall.

Although the age of Charles Sogli has not been disclosed, many have said that he needs to join a major basketball team in the world, at all costs.

If Charles' height is truly confirmed, that would make him one of the tallest people on the planet today as he is already taller than Shaquille O'Neal and just one inch shorter than Tacko Fall, the tallest basketball player currently.

Source: Yen.com.gh