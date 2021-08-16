Chelsea on Sunday, August 15, defeated Weymouth 13-0 in a friendly game arranged for some players

The likes of Thiago Silva, Emerson and Hudson-Odoi featured for the Stamford Bridge side as they recorded a big win

Thomas Tuchel and his wards beat Crystal Palace on Saturday, August 14, and will face Arsenal in their next game

Chelsea who are the reigning European League champions on Sunday night, August 15, defeated lower club 13-0 in an encounter played behind closed down at Cobham.

Even though the duel was not a competitive game, but it gave Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel his best goal-scoring win ever since he replaced Frank Lampard as the Blues' gaffer.

Chelsea gaffer Thomas Tuchel in action. Photo by Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

Hours after beating Crystal Palace in their first game of the Premier League season, Thomas Tuchel decided to arrange the match against Weymouth for some of his players.

What for?

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel wanted returning players like Thiago Silva and Callum Hudson-Odoi to get enough playing time so as for them to be fit for the Blues' campaign this term in all competitions.

According to the report on talkSPORT and Chronicle, Romelu Lukaku who recently made his return to Stamford Bridge did not play against Weymouth as the Belgian is on quarantine.

The report added that Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri, Reece James, Ethan Ampadu, Ross Barkley, Kurt Zouma, Michy Batshuayi and Davide Zappacosta all played the game against Weymouth.

However, the names of the goalscorers were not disclosed but it was stated that the Stamford Bridge landlords scored eight goals in the first half of the friendly game.

What next for Chelsea?

Thomas Tuchel and his wards will now be preparing for their next Premier League game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

Earlier, it was had reported how Premier League club Chelsea completed the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan and details of how the deal was sealed has emerged.

Blues' manager Thomas Tuchel was instrumental in luring the Belgian international to return to his former club in London.

Since the arrival of the manager, Chelsea have gotten almost every of their decision right - having won the Champions League as well as finishing in the top four of the Premier League despite arriving in the latter stages of the campaign.

The German tactician has also guided the side to win the UEFA Super Cup after they defeated Spanish side Villarreal via penalties.

Tuchel has been given free hand to make decisions and he is already doing wonders in the transfer market.

Source: Yen.com.gh