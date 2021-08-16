Boateng has expressed his disappointment after losing on his return to the Bundesliga

His side Hertha Berlin lost 3-1 to FC Cologne despite taking the lead

Boateng started his professional footballing career with Hertha in 2005

Former Black Stars midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has expressed his disappointment after losing on his return to Bundesliga action for Hertha Berlin.

Hertha Berlin who started the match brightly ended up losing Sunday’s game 3-1 in an away defeat at FC Cologne.

Boateng who was playing his first Bundesliga game in 1,191 days according to the club started the game and played for 59 minutes before being substituted.

Kevin-Prince Boateng lose on his return to the Bundesliga with Hertha Berlin. Source:Twitter/herthabsc_en

Source: Twitter

Stephan Jovetic put the Berlin side ahead with an early goal but things will go south soon for Boateng and his team mates as they conceded three goals after.

Boateng told the club website he had hoped for a different outcome.

“I obviously had hoped my comeback would go differently. We had high hopes for this game, however we didn’t live up to them.

"We did well for the first half an hour, but after the equaliser we failed to get back in the game and we didn’t have the bravery and confidence to get at Köln, who were able to play their way”

However, it was not all gloomy for the 34-year old as he looked up to their next fixture with Wolsburg.

“There were some positives to take. After all, we’ve got 33 games still to play. We all need to play our part and now get the win in front of our fans against Wolfsburg!”

Boateng returned to Hertha in June this year after a fourteen-year football journey across Europe where he played for the likes of Barcelona, AC Milan, Besiktas and Portsmouth.

He made his professional debut for Hertha in 2005 and played for two years before joining English side Tottenham Hotspur in 2007.

Source: Yen.com.gh