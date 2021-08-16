Made in Abyss season 2: release date, cast, and plot, where to watch

Made in Abyss is an exciting animation series with lots of humour and emotional scenes. When will Made in Abyss season 2 come out? Billions of people have been waiting for the second release since 2017. Made in the Abyss season 2 will be out in 2022, and viewers expect the forgotten civilization to return to the screen with a bang!

Season 2 Made in Abyss will be out in 2022. Photo: @100176708911368

Source: Facebook

The Made in Abyss show is popular among the older and younger generation. The film's producers are yet to give viewers a glimpse into the second release. However, people speculate that the storyline will pick up from where season 1 left.

Made in Abyss season 2 plot summary

The a young orphan girl named Riko befriending a human-like robot while looking for her mom in the strange Abyss. The Abyss is in an unmapped location with an unknown depth. The mysterious place is full of old aeroplanes and strange but beautiful animals coexisting with humans.

Riko becomes a white whistle to honour her mum's legacy. Lyza, one of the Abyss founding members, is presumed to be dead. She and the others titled the Abyss a ‘white whistle.’ Riko starts looking for her mum when she finds her belongings, including white whistle pages.

The pages reveal Lyza is waiting for Riko at the centre of the Abyss. Her friend, Reg, accompany her on the mission to reach the Abyss. Does the mother reunite with her daughter?

Made in Abyss season 2 release date

Made in Abyss season 2's is titled Made in Abyss: Golden Town of the Relentless Day. Photo: @animebulletin (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The animation studio making Made in the Abyss season 2 has not confirmed its release date. However, fans were excited when the production team Tweeted a cover picture of season 2.

It was an image of Faputa, a manga they never saw in season 1. On May 5, 2021, they officially communicated via Tweeter that Season 2 2022 as The Sun Blazes Upon the Golden City.

Where can you watch Made in Abyss anime?

Does Netflix have Made in Abyss? The American Netflix does have the series for now. They might consider adding it to their list of animations in future. You can use VPN to add Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul to "my anime list" on the Germany Netflix.

Who is in the Made in Abyss season 2 cast?

The production team used the first voice artists for the second release since Made in Abyss movie characters of season 1 will also be featured in season two. Expect to have more characters on set. Here is a list of the leading Made in Abyss season 2 cast:

1. Shiori Izawa

Shiori Izawa as Nanachi. Photo: @Kurona Cheng ​(modified by author

Source: Facebook

The Japanese actress is the voice artist behind the character Nanachi in the anime's Japanese version. The beautiful actress was born on February 1, 1987. She is also known for other roles like Witch Craft Works (2014) and The Asterisk War (2015).

2. Brittney Karbowski

Brittney Karbowski as Nanachi. Photo: @IVRphoto (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

She lends her voice to the Nanachi character in the anime's English version. Brittney Marie Karbowski was born on June 26, 1986, in Sugar Land, Texas, USA. She has acted in Kiseijû as Sei no kakuritsu (2014) and Fairy Tail (2009).

3. Mariya Ise

Mariya Ise as Reg. Photo: @theseiyuucafe (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Mariya Ise uses her voice for the character Reg in the anime's Japanese version. The Japanese actress was born on September 25, 1988. Her first voice debut project was the 2004 Aishiteruze Baby anime series.

4. Luci Christian

Luci Christian as Reg. Photo: @JAFAX (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The American voice artist plays the role of Reg in the English version of season 1. She was born on March 18, 1973, in Hico, Texas, USA. One of Christian's famous films is Vampire Hunter D (1985). Luci married Michael Bell on April 19, 2008, and they have two children.

5. Eri Kitamura

Eri Kitamura as Mitty. Photo: @MechaAlliance (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The charming actress from Japan was born on August 16, 1987, in Tokyo. Eri Kitamura is not only known for playing Mitty in season 1 but also for The Magi Madoka Magica (2011), Project X Zone (2012) and Project X Zone 2 (2015).

6. Monica Rial

Monica Rial as Mitty. Photo: @AnimeCentral (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The brilliant American voice actress is Mitty in the anime. She was born October 5, 1975, in Houston, Texas, USA. Monica Rial used her voice for the character Bulma in the Dragon Ball franchise and Froppy in the My Hero Academia.

7. Miyu Tomita

Miyu Tomita as Riko. Photo: @116599050186595 (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The creative Miyu Tomita was born on November 15, 1999, in Saitama, Japan. She is known for her work on Made in Abyss (2017) as Riko. You can also listen to her excellent artistic work on Gabriel DropOut (2017), and We Never Learn (2019).

8. Brittany Lauda

Brittany Lauda as Riko. Photo: @LibertyCityAnimeCon (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Brittany Lauda was born on February 18, 1993, in Huntington, New York, USA. She creatively brings out the role of Riko in the English version of Made in Abyss. You cannot take your eyes off the screen whenever Riko is in action.

Millions of people worldwide are eagerly waiting for Made in Abyss season 2. To enjoy more of this animated series' upcoming season, watch all season 1 episodes first. Otherwise, it will be challenging to understand the follow of events in the second season.

Yen.com.gh recently posted a list of 15 perfect there is no war in ba sing se memes trending in 2021. There is no war in Ba Sing Se is a famous quote from Avatar: The Last Airbender series.

The anime was aired on Nickelodeon between 2005 and 2008 but became more popular in 2020. Avatar: The Last Airbender depicts a world of 4 nations; earth, water, fire, and air. Many Avatar fans discuss the anime on Twitter, Reddit, and TikTok.

Source: Yen.com.gh