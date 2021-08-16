Former GFA President Alhaji MND Jawula insists all football clubs in Ghana practice black magic

According to the veteran administrator his father was the spiritual head of Hearts of Oak

Alhaji MND Jawula is currently the head of Ghana's Premier League

Veteran football administrator and former Ghana Football Association president, Alhaji MND Jawula, has disclosed that his father was once the spiritual head of Hearts of Oak.

Alhaji Jawula, who was GFA President between 1997 to 2001, disclosed that all clubs in Ghana practice black magic, popularly known as juju.

In an interview with Citi Tv, the chairman of the premier league management board spoke about his father's involvement in the spiritual dealings of Hearts of Oak.

"My father came from Gonja, and he was then living in Accra and was then a mallam. He was working officially with Accra Hearts of Oak,” Alhaji Jawula said.

“My father was responsible for the club’s spiritual work (juju) at that time, and I am sure till now the club still believes in juju.

“All the clubs in Ghana practice juju. Let me be quick to add that even Brazilians and South Americans believe in that.”

Although most of the clubs have denied such act, it is believed that many of the clubs in Ghana and across the world practice some rituals.

Alhaji JAwula recounted a period where he witnessed real incantations from a team in South Korea. He was then chairman of the Northern club.

“I remember I took RTU to Korea in 1986 to play a game against Uruguay and the players spent the whole night praying under candles, reciting incantations and at the end of the game, they won 2-1.

“Maybe it is psychological, but the players believe it works, so that is what it is,” he added.

