Sports presenter Gariba Raubil has been seen sweeping the compound of Hearts of Oak

It is understood that he placed a bet that should Hearts win the league he will sweep their secretariat

Gariba works with Kumasi based Fox FM as a sports presenter

A video of Fox FM's sports presenter Gariba Raubil sweeping the compound of Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak has popped up.

It is understood that Gariba, had professed that the Phobian's will not win the 2020/2021 league and that should they win it he would sweep the compound for a week reports Morden Ghana.

Unfortunately for him, Hearts did what he did not expect and won the league title in addition to the MTN FA Cup.

Sports journalist forced to sweep Hearts of Oak secretariat after losing bet. Source:Facebook/hottv

Source: Facebook

Hearts secured the 2020/2021 league title with four points and beat AshantiGold on penalties to claim a historic double.

Gariba honoured his promise as he was sighted by YEN.com.gh in a video posted by Hot TV on Youtube sweeping the compound.

It is understood that he started on Monday, August 16 and will continue til August 23. It is yet to be known if Hearts of Oak officials are in on this as the compound looked deserted when the presenter was sweeping.

Source: Yen.com.gh