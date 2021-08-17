Five things to know about the 2021 AFCON draw in Cameroon on Tuesday

The 2021 AFCON draw will be held in Cameroon on Tuesday

24 teams will be put into six different groups for the tournament happening next year

Ghana will find their group and opponents tonight

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, in the Cameroonian capital of Yaoundé, as 24 countries prepare to find their opponents.

The tournament which was supposed to happen in January and February 2021, had to be postponed to 2022 following the outbreak of COVID-19.

YEN.com.gh presents to you the five things you need to know about the Nations Cup draw happening tonight in Cameroon.

VENUE

The draw will be held in Yaoundé's Conference Center. The Conference Center is one of the powerful edifice is Cameroon, and has been home to the country's lawmakers. The building was erected 40 years ago and has been a place for the planning of Cameroon's political present and future.

Yaoundé Conference Center is located at the top of the Nkol-Nyada hill. It has been nicknamed the 'city of seven hills' because of its picturesque landscape made up of many mountains and valleys.

EDITION

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 will be the 33rd edition of Africa's elite championship, which is hosted biennially. The Nations Cup is Cameroon will start on January 9, 2022 and end on February 2022. The 33rd edition of the competition was original scheduled for June and July 2021, but CAF announced later in January 2020 that the competition had to be reverted to the normal January and February date due to unfavorable climatic conditions.

HOST PRESENTERS

BBC sports' Mimi Fawaz, who is a Nigerian, will be joined by Cameroonian radio and TV god, Leonard Chatelain, as the hosts of the event.

For Mimi Fawaz, this is not the first time she is hosting the CAF event - in January 2017, she did a sterling job as a co-host of the CAF Awards 2016 in Nigeria.

Ms. Fawaz is well-known for covering African football on international platforms like BBC.

And, Leonard Chatelain is an emblematic figure of Radio-TV shows in Cameroon. He has become a reference in his country where his name is a label of success in the presentation of prestigious galas. With friendliness, humor and joy, he knows how to make events a memorable experience!

TEAMS

There will be 24 countries at the Nations Cup next year including the Black Stars of Ghana.

The 24 teams that have qualified for the competition are: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Comoros, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tunisia, Sudan and Zimbabwe.

AFCON DRAW POTS

The 24 qualified teams have been grouped into four pots for the draw on Tuesday. The Potting of teams is based on the current FIFA ranking with the exception of the host country, who have been placed in lot 1.

Ghana is in pot 2 together with seven times champions Egypt, Mali, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Guinea. It is from the pots that the six groups will be formed.

Pot 1: Cameroon, Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Nigeria.

Pot 2: Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea.

Pot 3: Cape Verde, Gabon Mauritania, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, Guinea Bissau.

Pot 4: Malawi, Sudan, Equatorial Guinea, Comoros, Ethiopia, Gambia.

Source: Yen Ghana