Referee Daniel Laryea has been selected to officiate the game between Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea

The referee will handle the game in Tunis next month as the World Cup qualifiers begin

He will be joined by his Ghanaian compatriot Kwasi Brobbey as an assistant

Top Ghanaian referee, Daniel Laryea, has been selected to officiate the 2022 Word Cup qualifier between Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea next month.

The young official will be joined by his compatriot Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong as an assistant on the lines with Ayimavo Aymar Ulrich Eric and Ligali Adissa Abdul Raphiou from Benin completing the set.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed Daniel Laryea's appointment on their official website for the match scheduled for September 3, 2021, in Rades.

"Daniel Laryea from Ghana has been put in charge of next month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar round two Match day 1 qualifier between Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea," wrote the FA.

"The 34 year old will be assisted by compatriot Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong (Assistant II), Ayimavo Aymar Ulrich Eric from Benin (Assistant I) and Ligali Adissa Abdul Raphiou from Benin (Fourth referee).

"AbedlHamid Essameldin Abdelfattah from Egypt has been given the nod as Referee Assessor with Bahloul Amar from Algeria to work as the Match Commissioner.

"The Group B tie comes at the Olympic Stadium in Rades on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 20:00 Hrs GMT."

Daniel Laryea has been Ghana's number one referee in the last few years, officiating in games involving Hearts and Kotoko and top games on the local scene.

He was in charge of the MTN FA Cup final between Hearts of Oak and Ashantigold early this month.

This is not the first time Daniel Laryea will be officiating a high profile match on the continent, but his rise to the top has been remarkable, paving way for other Ghanaian officials.

Meanwhile, Ghana's referee manager Alexander Neequaye Kotey has been selected as Referee Assessor for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Mali and Rwanda.

