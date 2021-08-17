Osman Bukari has joined his new Nantes team mates in training

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari has joined his new Nantes team mates in training for the first time.

The Ghanaian joined French side last week in a one-year loan deal from Belgian side KAA Gent.

In a twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 22-year old attacker posted a picture with the caption, "First Day at training session with my people!" that ended with a smiling face emoji.

Osman Bukari enjoys first training session with new Nantes team mates.

Source: Twitter

Bukari started his career with newly promoted side Accra Lions in Ghana before joining Belgian giants Anderlecht on loan.

He made a permanent move to Slovak side AS Trenčín before joining Gent last summer.

The 22-year old has won one cap for Ghana which occured in a 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.

FC Nantes announce Bukari

French top-flight club, FC Nantes have announced the signing of Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari from KAA Gent.

The French club have agreed to have the Ghanaian on a season long loan deal with no obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Nantes also revealed that the 22-year old Ghanaian will wear the number 26 shirt for Les Canaris this season.

