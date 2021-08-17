Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is grateful to Patrick Vieira for PL debut

The 18-year-old played his first EPL game for Crystal Palace in the defeat to Chelsea

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi joined Crystal Palace from Chelsea's academy

English-born Ghanaian teen, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, has been full of praise for Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, for giving him his English Premier League debut.

The 18-year-old, who joined the club's youth team from Chelsea, was given his first professional contract in July 2021 and after just a month made his Premier League debut.

In a post-match interview with the club's TV, Crystal Palace TV, the youngster expressed gratitude to the 1998 World Cup.

18-year-old Ghanaian Rak-Sakyi grateful to Patrick Vieira for EPL debut with Crystal Palace.

Source: Twitter

"I think he’s been incredible from the start, he’s really encouraged me, motivated me just to make sure I keep pushing and working hard and letting me know that if I work hard I’ve got a chance to play regularly in the first-team," said Rak-Sakyi.

“He just wanted me to express myself because he knew it was a big moment for me coming on the pitch. He just wanted me to take every minute and keep working hard,” he added.

Although, he played only fifteen minutes of the 3-0 defeat to his former club, Rak-Sakyi showed glimpses of what he brings to the team.

Meanwhile, the French manager disclosed it is the DNA of the club to give young players the chance, if they are good.

“Giving opportunity to young players is part of the DNA of the football club.” He confirmed the Academy players featured in the squad today will continue to be a part of the first-team, showing his commitment to developing younger prospects," said Vieira.

The teen sensation will be making his home debut for Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park, when they host Premier League newcomers Brentford on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

His compatriot Jordan Ayew lasted 90 minutes of the game against Chelsea, and he is an important player for the Eagles.

