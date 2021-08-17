Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah has joined English League II side Crawley Town

The 2015 AFCON surprise package signed a year deal with an option to extend

Kwesi Appiah last played for Indian Super League side North East United

Former Black Stars forward, Kwesi Appiah, has joined English League Two club, Crawley Town in the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Reds with the option of extending for a further year.

Crawley Town confirmed the capture of the player on their official website, as sighted by YEN.com.gh.

2015 AFCON star Kwesi Appiah joins League Two side Crawley Town. SOURCE: Twitter/ @crawleytown @kwes1appiah

"Crawley Town Football Club is delighted to announce the permanent signing of Ghanaian forward, Kwesi Appiah, on a one-year deal with an option for a second, subject to international clearance," wrote the club.

"The striker has fantastic experience, playing expansively throughout the EFL and most recently in the Indian Super League with North East United, where he netted three times in eight appearances."

The former Crystal Palace player returns to England after a short spell in Indian, where he played for North East United FC.

"Let's go!!!," a poised Kwesi Appiah wrote on Twitter after sealing the move to Crawley.

He previously played for AFC Wimbledon in League Two, where he netted 11 in 59 appearances for the club.

However, injuries has affected his career, which has forced him to move from one team to the other.

Manager John Yems of Crawley Town said : “Kwesi is a good addition to the club, he has a good footballing CV and is a very experienced player who knows some of the lads from playing with them earlier on in his career, I hope he enjoys his time here.”

Chief Executive Erdem Konyar said: “We are delighted to add Kwesi to our ranks. Kwesi brings good experience and adds further quality to the team. I wish him the best in a Crawley shirt.”

Appiah shot to prominence after representing Ghana at the Nations Cup in 2015.

He was a super sub and scored twice as the Black Stars reached the final of the Cup of Nations.

Ghana lost to Ivory Coast in the final on penalties but the English-born showed promise, earning him a move to Reading on loan from Palace.

However, injuries forced him on the sidelines once again.

