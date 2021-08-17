A couple have been hot with the rarest of news after they discovered they were related

They recounted that they had known each other for 13 years and have 2 kids together

According to them, they recently discovered that they were brother and sister and decided to share the news

A couple who have been together for 13 years and have been married for 10 years out of the years spent together have discovered that they are related.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a man and a woman were seen sharing their story online in a self-recorded video.

According to them, they met in 2008 and got married in 2011 - three years after they got to know each other well enough.

Couple who have been married for 10 years with 2 kids discover they are siblings; video drops

They went on to get pregnant and had their first child in 2011 and were still together until the woman got pregnant again.

This, according to the couple, happened in 2015 and then too, welcomed a new child whom they lived with and took care of together with their first child.

However, a recent check they conducted came out with damning findings as they discovered that they were family members.

According to them, their relationship was so close as the investigation showed that they were actually siblings - brother and sister.

The duo appeared quite composed in the video as they shared the new information with the rest of the world.

YEN.com.gh cannot independently verify the claims being made by the couple nor can we pinpoint exactly where the video emanated from but judging by the accent, it appears to have happened outside Africa.

