Asamoah Gyan has dazzled in a white kaftan at the red carpet event of the 2021 Afcon draw

Gyan has been invited as one of the legends of the game to grace the occasion.

Ghana will find out their opponents for the tournament at the draw

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana record scorer Asamoah Gyan has dazzled in a white kaftan at the red carpet event of the 2021 Afcon draw.

The former Black Stars captain is gracing the event as one of the legends invited by the organisers of the event and the Confederation of African Football.

The draw which is taking place on Tuesday, August 17 is being held at the Yaounde Conference Centre in Cameroon.

Asamoah Gyan dazzles in white kaftan at the 2021 Afcon draw red carpet. Source:Twitter/caf_online

Source: Twitter

In a post by the official CAF twitter handle and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 34-year old is seen in a well fitted white kaftan while holding a 'Celebrate Africa' placard.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Gyan joins fellow African legends such as Cameroonian Samuel Eto’o, Ivorian Didier Drogba, Algerian Rabah Madjer and Cameroonian Gaelle Enganamouit according to a statement on the confederation's website.

Gyan arrives in Cameroon

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan, has arrived in the Cameroonian capital of Yaoundé, ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw.

Ghana's all time leading scorer has been invited as one of the legends to grace the occasion.

In a photo posted on Twitter by BBC journalist Mimi Fawaz and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the prolific forward is joined by Didier Zakora of Ivory Coast, as the stars start to arrive for the event.

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that legendary Ghana international, Asamoah Gyan, is hoping the Black Stars get an 'affordable group' at the Africa Cup of Nations draw in Cameroon on Tuesday.

Ghana's all time leading scorer, Gyan, is one of two special guests invited by the Confederation of African Football for the event to be held in Yaoundé on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Speaking to CAF's website, the 'Baby Jet' wished Ghana the best of luck and believes the new Black Stars team can make headways in Cameroon next year.

Source: Yen Ghana