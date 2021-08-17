Ibrahim Tanko has some words of advice for Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak

Tanko wants the Phobians to play some friendly games with other African teams

He says it will give them some needed international exposure

Former Ghana international, Ibrahim Tanko has sent some words of advice to Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak ahead of their CAF Champions league campaign.

The former national men's U-23 team coach wishes that the Phobians to play some friendly games with teams from other African countries.

This he says will give the squad some international exposure ahead of their Champions League campaign for the 2021/2022 season.

Former Ghana international advises Hearts of Oak on how to make mark in Africa

The 44-year old revealed this in an interview with Kuamsi based radio station Pure FM according to a report from Ghana sports online.

“They must try and play some friendly games with clubs around the borders of Ghana to give their players some exposure ahead of the campaign”

Hearts have been drawn against Guinean Ligue 1 club CI Kamsar in the preliminary round of the Champions League.

Tanko who is a former assistant Black Stars coach has also sat on the bench of the Cameroonian senior men's national team too as an assistant.

The Ghanaian was also the assistant coach to German clubs SC Freiburg and FC Cologne.

