Ghana has drawn Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in Group C of the African Cup of Nation draw held on Tuesday, August 17.

The 2021 Afcon which has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic is set to take place in Cameroon from January 9, 2022 to February 6, 2022.

The draw for nations to find out who they will face in the group stages of the competition was held at the Yaondé Conference Centre in Cameroon.

This should be easy: Ghanaians react to African Cup of Nations draw.

Source: Twitter

24 nations qualified to participate in the competition and were grouped in six groups of four. After the draw fans took to social media platform twitter to express their thoughts.

Reactions from Ghanaians:

@thatEsselguy: Ghana in a group with Morocco and Gabon? The Afcon trophy is coming home next year

@gyimi_saa: Apart from Morocco. I don’t see us losing against any other country in Group C but again anor wan make too optimistic. Black stars dey break heart pass slay queens sef.

@obrempong__: If the black stars fail to qualify from Group C with 9pts and 5 goals plus they should just dissolve the team char, we cant be wasting money like that.

@TheGHMediaGuru: We are in Group C with Comoros and Gabon. Waiting for the seeded team, but this should be koko koraaaa. #AFCON2021Draw

