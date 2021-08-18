Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan says the Black Stars want to win AFCON 2021

Gyan, was a special guest at the AFCON 2021 draw in Yaoundé, Cameroon, on Tuesday

The Black Stars have been drawn with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros

Ghana's all time leading scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has reiterated the Black Stars' burning desire to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

The Ghana legend was a special guest at the AFCON draw held in Yaoundé, Cameroon, on Tuesday night.

After the draw, the 35-year-old told CAF's media as sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Black Stars has only one objective and that is to win AFCON 2021.

We want to win the AFCON 2021 - Ghana and CAF Legend Asamoah Gyan

"Nothing at all than to win the AFCON," he started. "Since 2008. we have been in the semi-finals and back home everybody is tired back home. Everybody wants the Cup," he added.

"It doesn't matter the performance or anything, we just want the Cup. We've got a young team. We will see how it goes because other countries are also here to win so everything will depend on us."

Gyan took part in the draw as he pick the teams for their groups in yesterday's event.

Ghana has been pitted in Group C, along side 1976 winners Morocco, Gabon and Comoros. A group the most capped Black Stars player feels it is tricky.

“I think it’s a tricky group. Morocco is up there, I think they conceded just one goal in the qualifiers which statistically is one of the strongest in the group” – Gyan told CAF.

“Ghana is also up there, but everyone who has qualified for the African Cup of Nations is there to win it.”

“Statistically, we’re up there but we don’t know what’s going to happen. We just have to stay focus and do what we can do to qualify from this group.”

The senior national team will begin their quest for a fifth elusive Nations Cup title with a Group C opener against Morocco on January 10, 2022.

