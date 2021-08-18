Asamoah Gyan glitters in all-white kaftan as he steals show at 2021 AFCON draw

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan was at his fashion best at the Nations Cup draw in Cameroon

The legendary Ghana striker wore a beautiful white kaftan to grace the occasion

Gyan was an invited guest of honour for the CAF event

Legendary Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan, was on his fashion A-game as he dazzled in an all white kaftan for the Africa Cup of Nations draw in Cameroon on Tuesday night.

The former Black Stars captain was an invited Guest of Honour for the draw in Yaoundé, playing a role in the grouping of countries for the competition last year.

In photos posted on Twitter by CAF, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Gyan was simply dashing and filled with African pride.

Asamoah Gyan glitters in white kaftan as he steals show at 2021 AFCON draw. SOURCE: Twitter/ @CAF_Online

Source: Twitter

Gyan was part of a star studded list of legends who were present at the ceremony on Tuesday night.

He mounted the podium to pick and place teams into their groups for the Africa Cup of Nations next year.

His fashion sense has never been in doubt and stood out among the dignitaries, majority of whom were in suit and ties.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars of Ghana were drawn against North African giants Morocco, West African neighbours Gabon and Comoros in Group C of next year's tournament.

Ghana will begin their quest for a fifth Nations Cup title with a Group C opener against Morocco on January 10, 2022.

The African giants last won the competition in 1982, and Gyan insists the goal is to win AFCIN 2021.

"Nothing at all than to win the AFCON," he started. "Since 2008. we have been in the semi-finals and back home everybody is tired back home. Everybody wants the Cup," he added.

"It doesn't matter the performance or anything, we just want the Cup. We've got a young team. We will see how it goes because other countries are also here to win so everything will depend on us."

Gyan took part in the draw as he pick the teams for their groups in yesterday's event.

Asamoah Gyan was a member of the team that reached the last 16 of the Nations Cup in 2019. Ghana were eliminated by Tunisia on penalties.

