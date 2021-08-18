Ghana coach C.K Akonnor met one of Africa's great Roger Milla at the AFCON draw

Coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Charles Kwablan Akonnor met African football legend Roger Milla at the Africa Cup of Nations draw on Tuesday.

The former Ghana captain shared the moment with the Cameroonian before the draw was held in Yaoundé.

In photos posted on Twitter by the coach, C.K Akonnor is seen beaming with smile as he waited to find out his opponents for the Nations Cup next year.

Ghana coach C.K Akonnor meets legendary Cameroon striker Roger Milla. SOURCE: Twitter/ @CAF_Online @akonnor_ck

Source: Twitter

Akonnor wrote: "Ready for the draw" with the picture of himself and Roger Milla smiling.

Roger Milla was the star of Cameroon at the 1990 World CUP as they became the first African country to reach the quarter finals. He dazzled fans with his goals and celebrations.

He is also famous for his role in football development on the continent.

C.K Akonnor avoided hosts nation, Cameroon, in the draw as Ghana were drawn in Group C of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The four times African Champions will face 1976 winner Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in the group.

The Black Stars coach, who was captain of the team at the 1996 Nations Cup, was immediately start preparations for the competition next year.

Ghana has not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1982, but have been close three times.

The lost twice to Ivory Coast in 1992 and 2015, both on penalties and then in 2010 to record champions Egypt.

Plans are in place to end the over three decades of AFCON drought as the GFA and Sports Ministry allocate the needed funds to the team to help them thrive in Cameroon.

The quest for a fifth Nations Cup title will begin with an opening game against Morocco on January 10, 2022.

