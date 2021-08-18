Asamoah Gyan has echoed Ghanaians views about winning Afcon trophy

Ghana has not won the Afcon since 1982, coming close three times since then

Ghana has been drawn in Group C and will face Morocco, Gabon and Comoros

All time leading goalscorer for Ghana, Asamoah Gyan has reiterated the sentiments of Ghanaians to win the African Cup of Nations.

Ghana has not won the trophy in almost 40-years with Ghanaians yearning for a taste of glory in the nations cup next year.

However, the team went close to winning the trophy in recent times in 2010 and 2015 but lost to Egypt and Cote d'Ivoire respectively.

Gyan who is a former Black Star captain reiterated how Ghanaians back home only want to win the trophy in an interview on the red carpet event of the Afcon draw posted on twitter by CAF Online and sighted by YEN.com.gh.

"Nothing but to win the cup. Since 2008, we've always been in the semi-finals. Now everybody is tired back home, everybody wants the cup. It doesn't matter, the performance, we just want the cup"

Gyan also cautioned that the Black Stars will need to prepare well for the tournament because other countries will also have the trophy in sight.

The team is young but we have to prepare well because other countries are also coming to win"

Gyan was at the African Cup of Nations draw as one of the legends invited by the organisers of the event and the Confederation of African Football.

Ghana drawn in Group C

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in Group C of next year's Africa Cup of Nation alongside 1976 winners Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.

The four times Africa Champions were handed a tricky draw at the draw held in Cameroon at the Yaoundé Conference Centre.

In the final draw posted on Twitter by CAF, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Black Stars will play Morocco, Gabon and Comoros at the group stages of the competition.

