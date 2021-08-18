Gifty Eshun was a mother of a two-month-old baby and girl below five

She was the chief executive officer of Gifty's Food and Catering Services

Eshun reportedly met her untimely death on August 16, 2021

The unexpected demise of a Ghanaian mother of a two-month-old baby and a toddler has left her family and friends utterly devastated and in shock.

Gifty Eshun met her untimely death on August 16, 2021, two months after her newborn baby. The cause of her death is yet to be known.

Family and friends have uploaded heartbreaking pictures of the deceased to mourn her, with many recalling encounters and beautiful memories they shared with her.

Gifty Eshun: Ghanaian mom of 2-month-old baby and a girl dies; heartbreaking tributes emerge. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Facebook

Heartbreaking tributes

According to Tangoba Abayage, she ''never met her [Gifty Eshun] physically, but I was gobsmacked when I saw a post about her demise. She kept lingering on in my mind and got me so sad all day yesterday. I couldn’t remember any direct interaction with her yet, I couldn’t get her off my mind. I then decided to go into my messenger; we may have interacted there (I chat with a lot of people behind the scenes).

''Then I saw her conversations with me between 2017 and 2018. Gifty Eshun I’m sorry I didn’t come by for my fufu. I never met you but you never hid your love and admiration for me. Sleep well dear girl,'' she recalled.

Obaapa Afia Boakyewaa disclosed that Gifty Eshun died leaving behind a toddler and a two-month-old baby.

''The death of a young mother with a toddler and a two-month-old baby

Gifty Eshun where are you going? Oh Gifty,'' she said.

One of the late Eshun's close friends, Irene Akoto, said:

''You broke the sisterhood of 4 gifty.. now what do we call ourselves. This is not fair Gifty Eshun ... you are trending for the wrong reason. It is well.''

She also confirmed that the deceased was a mother of two.

''Awwwww Sikapa, we will take care of you wai. Your aunty is here for you. Gifty Eshun it is well wai.. we will take care of her.''

Source: Yen