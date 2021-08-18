Ghana have been handed a tricky group at the Nations Cup

The Black Stars have been paired alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros

Sports journalist Willie Graham says it is a tough group for Ghana to navigate

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Top Ghanaian sports journalist and commentator, Willie Graham, insists the Black Stars must prepare adequately to navigate their way through Group C.

The Black Stars were paired in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, WIllie Graham revealed that no team can be underestimated at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Top sports journalist Willie Graham insists no team can be underestimated in Ghana's AFCON group. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial @willie_grah

Source: Twitter

“If you take a critical look at Group C for instance, Ghana, Morocco, Gabon and Comoros being there, it gives you an idea of what specifically we need to do in the Group to qualify,” he told YEN.com.gh.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“I mean a lot of people are trying to write off the other teams, I mean Gabon, Comoros Island and Morocco, any of the teams could be a banana peel," he added.

“Yes we played Morocco in a friendly, we know them better but the next five months could trigger a lot of changes. Coaches are going to size and look at their players, the World Cup qualifiers will get some injuries so it’s about strategic planning.

“Comoros Island qualifying there, they played some quality football. If you look at the qualifying games it should give you an idea what to expect. Again the next five months could be a good time to prepare.

“If you look at Gabon, Augbamayeng seems to be the only man there for the team but there are other players who want to rewrite the script and it’s not always going to be Augbamayeng to spearhead the team so they will also prepare and come.

Ghana will start their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations adventure against Morocco on January 10, 2021, before playing Gabon and Comoros Island.

Willie Graham believes between now to the competition, the Black Stars have enough time to prepare for the tournament.

“It is not about it being an easy group or Ghana being there but it is a group that should have us thinking on what we need to do and if coach C.K Akonnor is going to critically look into the team he is going to come out with something that we can strategically plan and prepare for the tournament.

“I think the World Cup qualifiers should serve as a litmus test for us ahead of the Nations Cup.”

Ghana are four times African champions but have not won the tournament since 1982.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana's all time leading scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has reiterated the Black Stars' burning desire to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

The Ghana legend was a special guest at the AFCON draw held in Yaoundé, Cameroon, on Tuesday night.

After the draw, the 35-year-old told CAF's media as sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Black Stars has only one objective and that is to win AFCON 2021.

Source: Yen