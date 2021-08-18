Gifty Eshun was a mother of a two-month-old baby and girl below five

She was the chief executive officer of Gifty's Food and Catering Services

Eshun reportedly died on death on August 16, 2021

YEN.com.gh takes a look at seven photos of the new mother before her death

Gifty Eshun, a Ghanaian business owner has died, leaving behind a two-month-old baby and a toddler.

The chief executive officer of Gifty's Food and Catering Services reportedly passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021, two months after her newborn baby. The cause of her death is yet to be known.

Family and friends have uploaded heartbreaking pictures of the deceased to mourn her.

Mourning Eshun

Mourning Eshun

According to Tangoba Abayage, she ''never met her [Gifty Eshun] physically, but I was gobsmacked when I saw a post about her demise. She kept lingering on in my mind and got me so sad all day yesterday. I couldn’t remember any direct interaction with her yet, I couldn’t get her off my mind. I then decided to go into my messenger; we may have interacted there (I chat with a lot of people behind the scenes).

''Then I saw her conversations with me between 2017 and 2018. Gifty Eshun I’m sorry I didn’t come by for my fufu. I never met you but you never hid your love and admiration for me. Sleep well dear girl,'' she recalled.

Obaapa Afia Boakyewaa disclosed that Gifty Eshun died leaving behind a toddler and a two-month-old baby.

YEN.com.gh has compiled five photos of Gifty Eshun before her death.

1. Gifty Eshun beams with smiles for the camera.

2. Old photo of Eshun and a friend.

3. Ghanaian mother poses in an African print.

4. Gifty Eshun glowing as she flaunts colourful hair extensions.

5. Mother of two, Gifty Eshun, beams with smiles.

