Agyemang-Badu says he prefers winning AFCON than qualifying for the World Cup

The 30-year-old retired from the national team earlier this year

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group C with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros

Former Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, says he would rather preferring winning the Africa Cup of Nations than qualifying for the FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup winner was part of the Black Stars team that reached the final of the Nations Cup in 2010 and 2015 but lost to Egypt and Ivory Coast respectively.

In an interview with Starr FM, the player who now plies his trade in China with Qingdao Huanghai, has regrets of not winning the continental title.

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu choses winning AFCON over World Cup. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanaofficial @3sportsGH

Source: Twitter

“For me, I will prefer winning the AFCON even more than qualifying to the World Cup, that is my opinion,” Agyemang-Badu told Starr FM.

“I have gone to five AFCONs, I won the U20 World Cup, I know what I have gained when I won it.

“So just imagine after 40 years, if these my brothers there can win the AFCON, it will be a huge impact on their career and for the nation, so I will prefer that.”

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu became a household name in Ghanaian football after scoring the winner as Ghana won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009 in Egypt.

He helped the country become the first African team to win the U-20 World Cup. Agyemang-Badu converted the winning penalty in the historic game.

His performance saw him earn a quick invited to the Black Stars and was selected for the Nations Cup in Angola, January 2010.

The former Udinese midfielder then made the Black Stars team for the World Cup in South Africa 2010.

Agyemang-Badu went on to make 78 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring 11 goals before retiring in 2021 after a two year hiatus.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in Group C of the Africa Cup of Nations next year, alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.

