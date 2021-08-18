NASCO Ghana has pledged its support to the Ghana Black Stars as they prepare for AFCON 2021 and World Cup

The electronics company is set to support the senior national team with $60,000 to aid their campaigns

This move follows the call from President Akufo-Addo for private companies to support the national team

Electroland-owned brand, NASCO Ghana, has shown massive support to Ghana's senior national football team, the Black Stars with cash injection ahead of the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and 2022 World Cup.

The electronic and appliance brand has stepped forward and set an example as one of the first private companies to support Ghana's AFCON 2021 campaign.

By way of showing support, the popular brand has pledged to give $60,000 (GHC361,000) to the senior national team to aid their upcoming campaign.

Therefore beginning this month of August 2021 till January 2022, the Electroland-owned brand will be giving $10,000 at the end of every month making USD60,000 in total to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The company indicated that the money would come from NASCO Electronic's monthly sales.

NASCO indicated that they were contributing their quota as a private company to support the Ghana Black Stars at the AFCON 2021 and Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

This gesture, according to the company was in response to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's recent call on private companies to support the Blackstars.

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in Group C of next year's Africa Cup of Nation alongside 1976 winners Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.

The four-time Africa champions were handed a tricky group at the draw held in Cameroon at the Yaoundé Conference Center.

In the final draw posted on Twitter by CAF, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Black Stars will play Morocco, Gabon and Comoros at the group stages of the competition.

Source: Yen Newspaper