Midfielder Alice Kusi starred for her club in their UEFA Women’s Champions League match

She scored the final goal of the game to help Spartak Subotica to a 5-2

There was another Ghanaian who played for Spartak in the win

Black Queens midfielder Alice Kusi scored and set up a goal for Serbian club Spartak Subotica in the UEFA Women’s Champions League on Wednesday.

The 26-year old scored the final goal of the game to help Spartak Subotica to a 5-2 win over Irish side Peamount United in the Uefa Women’s Champions League first qualifying round match.

Kusi also provided the assist for Serb Tijana Filipovic who scored four times in the game according to the Irish Times.

Black Queens midfielder Alice Kusi stars for club in Uefa Champions League qualifier. Source:Instagram/kusi.alice

Source: Instagram

Kusi was not the only Black Queen on the pitch as fellow Ghanaian Sandra Owusu Ansah also featured for the Serbian side.

Kusi started the game alongside Owusu Ansah, however, they were substituted in the 62nd and 73rd minutes respectively.

After the game, Kusi took to Instagram to share her joy with the caption: "First win in UWCL we’re SPARTAK"

Source: Yen