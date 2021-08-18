Black Queens to face Cameroon and South Africa in Aisha Buhari Cup

Ghana's Black Queens have been drawn in Group B of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament

The Queens will face their counterparts from Cameroon and South Africa

The competition is scheduled to take place from September 13 to 21

Ghana's senior national female team, Black Queens, are set to face their counterparts from Cameroon and South Africa.

The Black Queens were drawn in Group B of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament according to a GFA statement sighted by YEN.com.gh on their website.

Hosts Nigeria were drawn in Group A and will face Morocco and Mali in the preliminary round.

The tournament which is organised in honour of the first lady of Nigeria is said to aim at changing the narratives about Women football on the continent.

"Dubbed ‘Playing for Good’, the highly anticipated six nations tournament is being organised in honour of the First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Aisha Buhari in conjunction with the Aisha Buhari Foundation and also to build and sustain positive narratives about Women football on the continent."

The competition is scheduled to take place from September 13 to 21 and will see the Super Falcons play Morocco in the opening match.

The draw ceremony took place on Wednesday, August 18 at the Australia Hall of the plush Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island.

The GFA says the tournament will be used by the Black Queens to prepare for the pending Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers.

