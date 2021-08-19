Treble winning Hasaacas Ladies have presented their trophies to the vice president

A team of players and management team paid a courtesy call on the Veep

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia supported the team with cash before travelling to the WAFU competition

National Women's League Champions, Hasaacas Ladies, have presented the three trophies won this season to Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

A team led by the coach and players as well as management team paid a courtesy call on the second man of the state, to acknowledge his support for the club.

In photos posted on Twitter by the vice president, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia congratulated the team for their incredible achievement.

WAFU Champions Hasaacas Ladies present trophies to vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. SOURCE: Twitter/ @MBawumia

"This afternoon, I welcomed newly-crowned CAF Women's Champions League Zone B Champions, Hasaacas Ladies to the Jubilee House," he wrote on Twitter.

"The team presented to me the trophy they won in Ivory Coast, which has also qualified them to the final CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt.

"On behalf of President Nana Akufo-Addo and the government, I congratulated them for their outstanding and historic achievement."

The vice president supported the team with cash before embarking on their journey to winning the WAFU Zone B Women's CAF Champions League qualifiers.

Hasaacas Ladies defeated River Angels on Nigeria 3-1 to emerge champions of the zone in the mini competition.

The Western giants will now represent Ghana and West Africa at the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt later this year.

Hasaacas Ladies also presented a citation to the vice president for his unflinching support for the team.

“For your outstanding contribution to the development of women’s football. It is with great pleasure that Hasaacas Ladies Football Club would like to honour and motivate you to keep having a positive impact on women’s football in Ghana," the citation read.

“This appreciation is in recognition of your selfless support and contribution to our successful campaign in the Maiden Edition of the WAFU B WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE. The entire team of Hasaacas Ladies Football Club appreciates your generous support.”

Hasaacas Ladies won the Women's League, the FA Cup and now the WAFU Cup.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana's Women Premier League Champions, Hasaacas Ladies, have just won the maiden edition of the Wafu Zone B Women's Champions League qualifier.

They beat their counterparts from Nigeria, Rivers Angels 3-1 to secure the first ever title on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Stade Champroux.

The victory will feel special as the Ladies lost their first game in the tourney to Rivers Angels and rallied to the finals with wins over AS Police from Niger Read, and Union Sportive des Forces Armees from Burkina Faso.

Source: Yen.com.gh