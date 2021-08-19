Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says politics is the reason for the country's failure to win the AFCON

The 35-year-old believes pressure from government and the public has affected the team at competitions

He also asked why winning bonuses should be the interest of the public

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, says politics from government of the day and the public are the main reasons why the Black Stars has not won the AFCON title in over three decades.

The legendary forward does not understand why the winning bonuses of players should be discussed in public when there is a major competition.

In quotes sighted on Adomonline, Gyan told Asempa FM, the things that affect the senior national team when they are at major tournaments.

Why should bonuses be made public before any major tournament - Asamoah Gyan quizzes. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial @CAF_Online

“I have been with the national team for years and it is the desire of every player to win the Afcon but the politics among government in power and the citizens has hampered the team’s chances of winning the trophy,” Gyan told Asempa FM, as quoted by Adomonline.

“Why should the winning bonuses of the team be made public before any major tournament?"

In the past, there have been agitations in camp over unpaid bonuses and a good example was in Brazil 2014.

The government had to airlift $4 million to Brazil to settle players who threatened to not play the last game at the World Cup against Portugal.

Gyan was honoured as a CAF legend at Tuesday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw, helping in the grouping of countries ahead of the tournament in January next year.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group C alongside North African giants Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island.

Ghana has not won the Africa Cup of Nations title in 39 years, but have been close three times since 1982, losing in finals to Ivory Coast (twice) and Egypt.

