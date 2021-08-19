Ronaldo stunned as Messi now has the 3 most-liked sports photos on Instagram

Lionel Messi is already sending the social media space agog with three of his pictures becoming the most liked sports photos on Instagram

The Argentine’s picture showing him lift the Copa America title has garnered a staggering 21.8 million likes

A picture showing him hold a PSG shirt is the second most liked picture on IG, while the third is a picture of Messi with all the trophies he won at Barcelona

New Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi is already ripping the social media space apart as three of his pictures are now the most liked on Instagram.

Tribuna reports that the most liked sports picture on the platform is a photo showing Messi holding the 2021 Copa America title which has garnered a staggering 21.8 million likes.

Up next is the picture of Messi holding his PSG shirt at the Parc des Princes. The photo has 21.6 million likes on Instagram.

Lionel Messi poses with the Copa America title. Photo: Alexandre Schneider

Source: Getty Images

The third is a picture of Messi with all the trophies he won at Barcelona. The photo has a massive 20.9 million likes on Instagram.

Cassano tips Messi for Ballon d’Or

According to Antonio Cassano, Jorginho believes that winning a Ballon d'Or award ahead of Lionel Messi is unrealistic, GOAL reports.

The Chelsea midfielder has been presented as a strong candidate for this year's individual accolade despite his achievements last season.

The 28-year-old helped the Blues land their second Champions League title and the creative midfielder was also instrumental to Italy's Euro 2020 success.

But Cassano who had playing spells with AC Milan and Real Madrid claims Jorginho once admitted that he does not deserve the prize.

Jorginho earlier made a joke about Lionel Messi's shock exit at Barcelona on a lighter note as he begged the Argentine star to join him at Chelsea this summer.

The Italian midfielder could not believe the news after it was confirmed that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was on his way out of the club.

Which teams are the most valuable?

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Premier League giants Chelsea and Man United have made the top 10 list of the world's most valuable teams.

The list which was topped by reigning Premier League champions were placed no.1 on the charts, with the Blues and Liverpool completing the top three podiums.

According to Transfermarkt who compiled the list, City's squad value is estimated to be worth an astonishing £955.6million)

SunSport reports the club's recent acquisition of Jack Grealish for a reported fee of £100million saw their squad value skyrocket to the top.

Source: Yen.com.gh