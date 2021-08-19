Georgina Rodriguez has laughed to the comment made by Real Madrid coach Ancelotti about Cristiano Ronaldo

The 62-year-old Italian football manager made it clear that Real Madrid are not interested in resigning Cristiano Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League champions Manchester City have also been linked with Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez who is the girlfriend of Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo has appeared to mock respected coach Carlo Ancelotti over how he dismissed the return of her man to Real Madrid.

There have been serious speculation over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus with 12 months remaining on his contract at Italian giants Juventus where he has been for the past three seasons after leaving Los Blancos.

While responding to the reports going around that Cristiano Ronaldo could make a return to Real Madrid, current gaffer, Carlo Ancelotti explained that he has not spoken with the Portuguese stressing that he is not needed in his squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlo Ancelotti in action on the pitch. Photo by Denis Doyle

But according to the report on UK Sun and Phoenix, Georgina who is Cristiano Ronaldo's partner saw the comment made by Carlo Ancelotti and laughed at it.

Carlo Ancelotti's reaction

"Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend and he has all my love and respect I have never considered signing him. We look forward."

The report added that Georgina Rodriguez laughed when she saw the comment made by the former Everton manager about her star boyfriend by simply saying ''Hahahahahaha''

Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo being linked with a return to Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are also said to be tracking the signature of the five-time Ballon d'Or.

Earlier, it was reported how Cristiano Ronaldo definitely knows the best way to unwind from the stress of his daily training activities.

The 36-year-old forward shared a video of himself spending quality time with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his four kids in a dimly lit dining room.

All six of them wore a bright smile while they play some kind of family game with the Juventus forward pointing to each of his kids one after the other.

Ronaldo entered the last 12 months of his contract at the Allianz Stadium and he will hope he can wrap up his reign with the Old Lady.

The Portuguese missed out on the Serie A title last campaign - leaving Inter Milan to claim the trophy for the first time in 11 years but ended up with the Coppa Italia in the end.

