Ghanaian boxer Alfred Lamptey promises to knock-out Tanzanian opponent

Alfred Laryea has promised to knock out his Tanzanian opponent

Laryea will be fighting for WBO Youth World and WBC Youth Silver Super Featherweight Championship

Laryea is undefeated in his professional career with eight wins

West African Super featherweight champion, Alfred Laryea has promised to knock out his Tanzanian opponent Iddi 'Kayumba' Mustafa Ally Said.

The two will clash for the WBO Youth World and WBC Youth Silver Super Featherweight Championship on Friday, September 4 in Accra.

Laryea also known as Bukom Bomber revealed his ambition during a press conference organised by the sponsors of the event at the MultiChoice Ghana limited headquarters.

The 19-year old boxer promised Ghanians the fight will not last the entire duration and asked his fans to come in their numbers to witness the knock-out reports JoySports.

“I will knock out Iddi Kayumba, so I want all the boxing fans to come early to see how I will do it. I promise to go on to win the world titles and lift high the flag of Ghana”

Bukom Bomber also emphasised his desire to become a world champion in the near future and mentioned his desire to win the bout and raise the flag of Ghana high on the world stage.

Laryea is undefeated in his professional career and has six knock-outs in eight wins. His opponent Kayumba has fought 18 times with 13 wins, three loses and two draws.

